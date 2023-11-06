What channel is Tennessee-Tennessee Tech on today? Time, streaming info for Vols' opener

Tennessee basketball's regular season trek starts Monday.

The No. 10 Vols, the preseason No.1 team in the SEC, take on Tennessee Tech in their season opener at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday.

Following a Sweet 16 exit to eventual Final Four participant Florida Atlantic last season, Tennessee returns three of its four leading scorers from last season in backcourt trio Santiago Vescovi (12.5 points per game), Zakai Ziegler (10.7) and Josiah Jordan-James (10).

The Vols also added fifth-year transfer guard Dalton Knecht from Northern Colorado, who averaged 20.2 points per game last season and scored a game-high 28 points in Tennessee's 89-88 exhibition win over No. 4 Michigan State on Oct. 29. They also added junior guard Jordan Gainey, who averaged 15.2 points per game at South Carolina Upstate last season.

Coach Rick Barnes is in his ninth year on Rocky Top and has accumulated a 175-92 record with the Vols. He could have his best Tennessee team yet in 2023-24.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's season opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more how to watch information:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech on today?

Stream: ESPN+, SEC Network+

Tennessee-Tennessee Tech will not be broadcast via cable, but it can be streamed live via SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

Tennessee-Tennessee Tech start time

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

The Vols tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday.

Tennessee men's basketball schedule November 2023

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Tech Friday, Nov. 10 at Wisconsin Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Wofford Monday, Nov. 20 vs. Syracuse (Maui Invitational) Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Purdue or Gonzaga (Maui Invitational) Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. TBD (Maui Invitational Wednesday, Nov. 29 at North Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)

