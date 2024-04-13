What channel is Tennessee football spring game on today? Time, TV schedule for Orange & White Game

Tennessee football holds its annual Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at a reduced-capacity Neyland Stadium.

The game is sold out with a very reduced capacity at Neyland due to construction.

Nico Iamaleava should play, but it's unclear just how many reps he will get. The format will include two 15-minute quarters under regular timing rules and a second half running clock.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Tennessee football spring game today?

TV channel: None

Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

The Vols' spring game will be streamed nationally on the ESPN app on SEC Network+. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription streaming service.

Tennessee football spring game start time

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Vols' spring game will kick off at Neyland Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

SPRING GAME PREVIEW: 7 questions for Tennessee football spring game, including how much Nico Iamaleava will play

Tennessee football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 Chattanooga Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. NC State in Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 14 Kent State Saturday, Sept. 21 at Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 28 OFF Saturday, Oct. 5 at Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 12 Florida Saturday, Oct. 19 Alabama Saturday, Oct. 26 OFF Saturday, Nov. 2 Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 9 Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 16 at Georgia Saturday, Nov. 23 UTEP Saturday, Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta

