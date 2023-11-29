What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. UNC on today? Time, TV schedule for ACC/SEC Challenge

Tennessee basketball wrapped up the Maui Invitational with two straight losses against No. 2 Purdue and No. 1 Kansas. Now the Vols will head into the last week of November with a chance to rebound in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The No. 10 Vols will face No. 17 Tar Heels on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina defeated SEC opponent Arkansas 87-72 last Friday, following a loss to No. 18 Villanova.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. North Carolina, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. North Carolina on today?

Tennessee vs. North Carolina will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina start time

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-North Carolina game is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 28

Spread: TBD

Money line: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 4-2

