What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. UNC on today? Time, TV schedule for ACC/SEC Challenge
Tennessee basketball wrapped up the Maui Invitational with two straight losses against No. 2 Purdue and No. 1 Kansas. Now the Vols will head into the last week of November with a chance to rebound in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
The No. 10 Vols will face No. 17 Tar Heels on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina defeated SEC opponent Arkansas 87-72 last Friday, following a loss to No. 18 Villanova.
More: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. North Carolina live on Fubo (free trial)
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. North Carolina, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee vs. North Carolina on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)
Tennessee vs. North Carolina will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina start time
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29
Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
The Tennessee-North Carolina game is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 28
Spread: TBD
Money line: TBD
Over/under: TBD
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24
Record: 4-2
Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)
Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)
Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)
Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)
Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)
Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L, 69-60)
Nov. 29: at North Carolina
Dec. 5: George Mason
Dec. 9: Illinois
Dec. 12: Georgia Southern
Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio
Dec. 21: Tarleton State
Jan. 2: Norfolk State
Jan. 6: Ole Miss
Jan. 10: at Mississippi State
Jan. 13: at Georgia
Jan. 16: Florida
Jan. 20: Alabama
Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 30: South Carolina
Feb. 3: at Kentucky
Feb. 7: LSU
Feb. 10: at Texas A&M
Feb. 14: at Arkansas
Feb. 17: Vanderbilt
Feb. 20: at Missouri
Feb. 24: Texas A&M
Feb. 28: Auburn
March 2: at Alabama
March 6: at South Carolina
March 9: Kentucky
March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville
March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament
