What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Texas on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Tennessee basketball can return to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season with a win in Sunday's game against Texas in Charlotte.

The Vols stormed to an easy victory over Saint Peter's on Thursday in the first round, while 7-seed Texas' defense held Colorado State to 44 points in its first round win.

Rick Barnes faces his former team for the third time but for the first time in the NCAA Tournament. Current Texas coach Rodney Terry was an assistant on Barnes' staff in Austin.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Texas, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Texas in NCAA Tournament today?

Tennessee vs. Texas will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Streaming options for the game include the CBS Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Texas NCAA Tournament start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Texas game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday in Charlotte.

Tennessee vs. Texas NCAA Tournament betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, March 22

Spread: Tennessee -6.5

Total: 146.5 points

Money line: Tennessee -300, Texas +230

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 25-8 (14-4 SEC)

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)

Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)

Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)

Dec. 9: Illinois (W 86-79)

Dec. 12: Georgia Southern (W 74-56)

Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio (W 79-70)

Dec. 21: Tarleton State (W 65-46)

Jan. 2: Norfolk State (W 87-50)

Jan. 6: Ole Miss (W 90-64)

Jan. 10: at Mississippi State (L 77-72)

Jan. 13: at Georgia (W 85-79)

Jan. 16: Florida (W 85-66)

Jan. 20: Alabama (W 91-71)

Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt (W 75-62)

Jan. 30: South Carolina (L 63-59)

Feb. 3: at Kentucky (W 103-92)

Feb. 7: LSU (W 88-68)

Feb. 10: at Texas A&M (L 85-69)

Feb. 14: at Arkansas (W 92-63)

Feb. 17: Vanderbilt (W 88-53)

Feb. 20: at Missouri (W 72-67)

Feb. 24: Texas A&M (W 86-51)

Feb. 28: Auburn (W 92-84)

March 2: at Alabama (W 81-74)

March 6: at South Carolina (W 66-59)

March 9: Kentucky (L 85-81)

March 15: vs. 8-seed Mississippi State, SEC Tournament quarterfinal in Nashville (L 73-56)

March 21: vs. Saint Peter's in NCAA Tournament first round (W 83-49)

March 23: vs. Texas in NCAA Tournament second round

