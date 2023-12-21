What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Tarleton State on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming

No. 8 Tennessee basketball continues to climb the college basketball rankings after defeating NC State on Saturday. Now the Vols get a couple of tune-up games before diving into SEC play.

The Vols (8-3) will face the Texans of Tarleton State (8-3) on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Tarleton State, including channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Tarleton State on today?

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State will be streamed live on SEC Network+ as well as ESPN+, where you can subscribe clicking this link today.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 21

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Tarleton State game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 19

Spread: N/A

Money line: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 8-3; schedule for next five games below

Jan. 2: Norfolk State

Jan. 6: Ole Miss

Jan. 10: at Mississippi State

Jan. 13: at Georgia

Jan. 16: Florida

