What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game in Maui Invitational

Tennessee basketball continues on the winner’s side of the Maui Invitational with a big opportunity against Purdue on Tuesday in Honolulu.

The Vols-Boilermakers winner will pick up a Quad 1 victory and advance to the tournament finals against either Kansas or Marquette.

Tennessee finished well late in the second half to win 73-56 against Syracuse in the first game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The Vols had three scorers in double figures, led by Dalton Knecht’s 17 points.

Purdue won 73-63 over Gonzaga later Monday.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Purdue, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Purdue on today?

Tennessee vs. Purdue will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game courtside in Honolulu, with Angel Gray reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Purdue start time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

SCOUTING REPORT:; Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational: Score prediction, scouting report

The Tennessee-Purdue game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET in Honolulu.

Tennessee vs. Purdue betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21

Spread: Purdue -3.5

Money line: Tennessee +135, Purdue -160

Over/under: 134.5 points

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 4-0

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Purdue channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info in Maui Invitational