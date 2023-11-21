What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game in Maui Invitational
Tennessee basketball continues on the winner’s side of the Maui Invitational with a big opportunity against Purdue on Tuesday in Honolulu.
The Vols-Boilermakers winner will pick up a Quad 1 victory and advance to the tournament finals against either Kansas or Marquette.
Tennessee finished well late in the second half to win 73-56 against Syracuse in the first game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The Vols had three scorers in double figures, led by Dalton Knecht’s 17 points.
Purdue won 73-63 over Gonzaga later Monday.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Purdue, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee vs. Purdue on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)
Tennessee vs. Purdue will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game courtside in Honolulu, with Angel Gray reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Tennessee vs. Purdue start time
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
SCOUTING REPORT:; Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee-Purdue game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET in Honolulu.
Tennessee vs. Purdue betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21
Spread: Purdue -3.5
Money line: Tennessee +135, Purdue -160
Over/under: 134.5 points
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24
Record: 4-0
Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)
Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)
Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)
Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)
Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational
Nov. 22: vs. Kansas or Marquette in Maui Invitational
Nov. 29: at North Carolina
Dec. 5: George Mason
Dec. 9: Illinois
Dec. 12: Georgia Southern
Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio
Dec. 21: Tarleton State
Jan. 2: Norfolk State
Jan. 6: Ole Miss
Jan. 10: at Mississippi State
Jan. 13: at Georgia
Jan. 16: Florida
Jan. 20: Alabama
Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 30: South Carolina
Feb. 3: at Kentucky
Feb. 7: LSU
Feb. 10: at Texas A&M
Feb. 14: at Arkansas
Feb. 17: Vanderbilt
Feb. 20: at Missouri
Feb. 24: Texas A&M
Feb. 28: Auburn
March 2: at Alabama
March 6: at South Carolina
March 9: Kentucky
March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville
March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Purdue channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info in Maui Invitational