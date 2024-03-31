What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game

Tennessee basketball has a chance to make history in Sunday's Elite Eight game against Purdue in Detroit.

The Vols can make the program's first-ever Final Four with a win over the Boilermakers. UT outlasted 3-seed Creighton on Friday to advance to the Elite Eight, while Purdue stomped Gonzaga.

Sunday's winner will face the Duke-NC State winner in the Final Four on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's Elite 8 game vs. Purdue, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Purdue in NCAA Tournament Elite 8 today?

Tennessee vs. Purdue will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Streaming options for the game include the CBS Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Purdue NCAA Tournament Elite 8 start time

Date: Sunday, March 31

Start time: 2:20 p.m. ET

GENTRY ESTES: Tennessee, Purdue have Final Four within grasp but for loser March misery only grows

The Tennessee-Purdue game is scheduled to tip off at 2:20 p.m. ET Sunday in Detroit.

Tennessee vs. Purdue NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 30

Spread: Purdue -3.5

Total: 147.5 points

Money line: Tennessee +140, Purdue -165

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 26-8 (14-4 SEC)

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)

Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)

Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)

Dec. 9: Illinois (W 86-79)

Dec. 12: Georgia Southern (W 74-56)

Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio (W 79-70)

Dec. 21: Tarleton State (W 65-46)

Jan. 2: Norfolk State (W 87-50)

Jan. 6: Ole Miss (W 90-64)

Jan. 10: at Mississippi State (L 77-72)

Jan. 13: at Georgia (W 85-79)

Jan. 16: Florida (W 85-66)

Jan. 20: Alabama (W 91-71)

Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt (W 75-62)

Jan. 30: South Carolina (L 63-59)

Feb. 3: at Kentucky (W 103-92)

Feb. 7: LSU (W 88-68)

Feb. 10: at Texas A&M (L 85-69)

Feb. 14: at Arkansas (W 92-63)

Feb. 17: Vanderbilt (W 88-53)

Feb. 20: at Missouri (W 72-67)

Feb. 24: Texas A&M (W 86-51)

Feb. 28: Auburn (W 92-84)

March 2: at Alabama (W 81-74)

March 6: at South Carolina (W 66-59)

March 9: Kentucky (L 85-81)

March 15: vs. 8-seed Mississippi State, SEC Tournament quarterfinal in Nashville (L 73-56)

March 21: vs. Saint Peter's in NCAA Tournament first round (W 83-49)

March 23: vs. Texas in NCAA Tournament second round (W 62-58)

March 29: vs. Creighton in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 (W 82-75)

March 31: vs. Purdue in NCAA Tournament Elite 8

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Purdue channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness game