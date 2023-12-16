What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. NC State on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game
Tennessee basketball faces its final major non-conference opponent on Saturday.
The Vols face NC State in San Antonio, at the home of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.
Tennessee currently has a road win at Wisconsin, a home win against Illinois and a neutral-site win over Syracuse to headline the non-conference resume.
The Wolfpack (7-2) has had three non-conference games against major competition, a 6-point win over Vanderbilt and losses to Ole Miss and BYU.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. NC State, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee vs. NC State today?
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN app, FUBO (free trial)
NC State vs. Tennessee will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Kevin Fitzgerald and Carolyn Peck will be on the call. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Tennessee vs. NC State start time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee basketball vs. NC State: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee-NC State game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.
Tennessee vs. NC State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 16
Spread: Tennessee -8.5
Money line: Tennessee -450, NC State +333
Over/under: 148.5 points
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24
Record: 7-3
Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)
Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)
Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)
Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)
Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)
Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)
Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)
Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)
Dec. 9: Illinois (W 86-79)
Dec. 12: Georgia Southern (W 74-56)
Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio
Dec. 21: Tarleton State
Jan. 2: Norfolk State
Jan. 6: Ole Miss
Jan. 10: at Mississippi State
Jan. 13: at Georgia
Jan. 16: Florida
Jan. 20: Alabama
Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 30: South Carolina
Feb. 3: at Kentucky
Feb. 7: LSU
Feb. 10: at Texas A&M
Feb. 14: at Arkansas
Feb. 17: Vanderbilt
Feb. 20: at Missouri
Feb. 24: Texas A&M
Feb. 28: Auburn
March 2: at Alabama
March 6: at South Carolina
March 9: Kentucky
March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville
March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament
