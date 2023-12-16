What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. NC State on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game

Tennessee basketball faces its final major non-conference opponent on Saturday.

The Vols face NC State in San Antonio, at the home of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.

Tennessee currently has a road win at Wisconsin, a home win against Illinois and a neutral-site win over Syracuse to headline the non-conference resume.

The Wolfpack (7-2) has had three non-conference games against major competition, a 6-point win over Vanderbilt and losses to Ole Miss and BYU.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. NC State, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. NC State today?

NC State vs. Tennessee will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Kevin Fitzgerald and Carolyn Peck will be on the call. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. NC State start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-NC State game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Tennessee vs. NC State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 16

Spread: Tennessee -8.5

Money line: Tennessee -450, NC State +333

Over/under: 148.5 points

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 7-3

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)

Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)

Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)

Dec. 9: Illinois (W 86-79)

Dec. 12: Georgia Southern (W 74-56)

Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio

Dec. 21: Tarleton State

Jan. 2: Norfolk State

Jan. 6: Ole Miss

Jan. 10: at Mississippi State

Jan. 13: at Georgia

Jan. 16: Florida

Jan. 20: Alabama

Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt

Jan. 30: South Carolina

Feb. 3: at Kentucky

Feb. 7: LSU

Feb. 10: at Texas A&M

Feb. 14: at Arkansas

Feb. 17: Vanderbilt

Feb. 20: at Missouri

Feb. 24: Texas A&M

Feb. 28: Auburn

March 2: at Alabama

March 6: at South Carolina

March 9: Kentucky

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

