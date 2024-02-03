What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game

Tennessee basketball has a tall task on Saturday in Rupp Arena, facing Kentucky following mid-week losses by both programs.

The Vols were upset at home by South Carolina on Tuesday, a team that had beaten Kentucky the week prior in Columbia. It was the Vols' first home loss of the season and set them back in the SEC race.

Kentucky (15-5, 5-3 SEC) also had a setback in the SEC standings with a OT loss to Florida on Wednesday. A loss Saturday would put the Wildcats two losses behind the top four in the loss column heading into the second half of conference play.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Kentucky, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Kentucky today?

Tennessee vs. Kentucky will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

LAST TIME OUT: What went wrong for Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina? These three things

The Tennessee-Kentucky game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Feb. 2

Betting odds TBD.

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 15-5 (5-2 SEC)

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)

Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)

Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)

Dec. 9: Illinois (W 86-79)

Dec. 12: Georgia Southern (W 74-56)

Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio (W 79-70)

Dec. 21: Tarleton State (W 65-46)

Jan. 2: Norfolk State (W 87-50)

Jan. 6: Ole Miss (W 90-64)

Jan. 10: at Mississippi State (L 77-72)

Jan. 13: at Georgia (W 85-79)

Jan. 16: Florida (W 85-66)

Jan. 20: Alabama (W 91-71)

Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt (W 75-62)

Jan. 30: South Carolina (L 63-59)

Feb. 3: at Kentucky

Feb. 7: LSU

Feb. 10: at Texas A&M

Feb. 14: at Arkansas

Feb. 17: Vanderbilt

Feb. 20: at Missouri

Feb. 24: Texas A&M

Feb. 28: Auburn

March 2: at Alabama

March 6: at South Carolina

March 9: Kentucky

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Kentucky channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info