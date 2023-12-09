What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game
Tennessee basketball has another chance at a quality non-conference win, this time at home against Illinois on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Illini are the best non-conference opponent on the Vols' home schedule by a wide margin. Tennessee has played at North Carolina, at Wisconsin and at the Maui Invitational, but Illinois is the lone major conference opponent on the home slate.
Illinois (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off its best win of the nonconference slate, a 98-89 win over FAU on Tuesday in New York City.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Illinois, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee vs. Illinois on today?
TV channel: CBS
Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO
Tennessee vs. Illinois will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Rich Waltz, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright will call the game courtside at Thompson-Boling Arena, with Jon Rothstein reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Tennessee vs. Illinois start time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
The Tennessee-Illinois game is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Tennessee vs. Illinois betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21
Spread: Purdue -3.5
Money line: Tennessee +135, Purdue -160
Over/under: 134.5 points
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24
Record: 5-3
Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)
Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)
Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)
Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)
Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)
Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)
Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)
Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)
Dec. 9: Illinois
Dec. 12: Georgia Southern
Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio
Dec. 21: Tarleton State
Jan. 2: Norfolk State
Jan. 6: Ole Miss
Jan. 10: at Mississippi State
Jan. 13: at Georgia
Jan. 16: Florida
Jan. 20: Alabama
Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 30: South Carolina
Feb. 3: at Kentucky
Feb. 7: LSU
Feb. 10: at Texas A&M
Feb. 14: at Arkansas
Feb. 17: Vanderbilt
Feb. 20: at Missouri
Feb. 24: Texas A&M
Feb. 28: Auburn
March 2: at Alabama
March 6: at South Carolina
March 9: Kentucky
March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville
March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament
