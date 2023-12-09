What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game

Tennessee basketball has another chance at a quality non-conference win, this time at home against Illinois on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Illini are the best non-conference opponent on the Vols' home schedule by a wide margin. Tennessee has played at North Carolina, at Wisconsin and at the Maui Invitational, but Illinois is the lone major conference opponent on the home slate.

Illinois (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off its best win of the nonconference slate, a 98-89 win over FAU on Tuesday in New York City.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Illinois, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Illinois on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Tennessee vs. Illinois will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Rich Waltz, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright will call the game courtside at Thompson-Boling Arena, with Jon Rothstein reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Illinois start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Illinois game is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Tennessee vs. Illinois betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21

Spread: Purdue -3.5

Money line: Tennessee +135, Purdue -160

Over/under: 134.5 points

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 5-3

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)

Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)

Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)

Dec. 9: Illinois

Dec. 12: Georgia Southern

Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio

Dec. 21: Tarleton State

Jan. 2: Norfolk State

Jan. 6: Ole Miss

Jan. 10: at Mississippi State

Jan. 13: at Georgia

Jan. 16: Florida

Jan. 20: Alabama

Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt

Jan. 30: South Carolina

Feb. 3: at Kentucky

Feb. 7: LSU

Feb. 10: at Texas A&M

Feb. 14: at Arkansas

Feb. 17: Vanderbilt

Feb. 20: at Missouri

Feb. 24: Texas A&M

Feb. 28: Auburn

March 2: at Alabama

March 6: at South Carolina

March 9: Kentucky

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

