What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' game

Nick Gray, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee basketball has another chance at a quality non-conference win, this time at home against Illinois on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Illini are the best non-conference opponent on the Vols' home schedule by a wide margin. Tennessee has played at North Carolina, at Wisconsin and at the Maui Invitational, but Illinois is the lone major conference opponent on the home slate.

Illinois (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off its best win of the nonconference slate, a 98-89 win over FAU on Tuesday in New York City.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Illinois, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Illinois on today?

Tennessee vs. Illinois will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Rich Waltz, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright will call the game courtside at Thompson-Boling Arena, with Jon Rothstein reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Illinois start time

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

  • Start time: 12 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Illinois game is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Tennessee vs. Illinois betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 5-3

  • Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

  • Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

  • Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

  • Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

  • Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

  • Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L 69-60)

  • Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L 100-92)

  • Dec. 5: George Mason (W 87-66)

  • Dec. 9: Illinois

  • Dec. 12: Georgia Southern

  • Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio

  • Dec. 21: Tarleton State

  • Jan. 2: Norfolk State

  • Jan. 6: Ole Miss

  • Jan. 10: at Mississippi State

  • Jan. 13: at Georgia

  • Jan. 16: Florida

  • Jan. 20: Alabama

  • Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt

  • Jan. 30: South Carolina

  • Feb. 3: at Kentucky

  • Feb. 7: LSU

  • Feb. 10: at Texas A&M

  • Feb. 14: at Arkansas

  • Feb. 17: Vanderbilt

  • Feb. 20: at Missouri

  • Feb. 24: Texas A&M

  • Feb. 28: Auburn

  • March 2: at Alabama

  • March 6: at South Carolina

  • March 9: Kentucky

  • March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

  • March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

