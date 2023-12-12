What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Georgia Southern on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols

After wrapping up the first full week of December with home wins over George Mason and Illinois, Tennessee basketball will start this week against Georgia Southern in Knoxville.

The Vols (6-3) are finally finding their groove since losing three straight between the Maui Invitational and the ACC/SEC Challenge. As for Georgia Southern (0-9), the Eagles are winless on the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Georgia Southern, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Georgia Southern on today?

TV channel: ESPN/ SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern will be broadcast on SEC Network and ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern start time

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Georgia Southern game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 12

Spread: Tennessee (-33.5)

Money line: Tennessee -110, George Mason -110

Over/under: 144.5

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 6-3

Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L, 69-60)

Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L, 100-92)

Dec. 5: George Mason (W, 86-66)

Dec. 9: #20/18 Illinois (W, 86-79)

Dec. 12: Georgia Southern

Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio

Dec. 21: Tarleton State

Jan. 2: Norfolk State

Jan. 6: Ole Miss

Jan. 10: at Mississippi State

Jan. 13: at Georgia

Jan. 16: Florida

Jan. 20: Alabama

Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt

Jan. 30: South Carolina

Feb. 3: at Kentucky

Feb. 7: LSU

Feb. 10: at Texas A&M

Feb. 14: at Arkansas

Feb. 17: Vanderbilt

Feb. 20: at Missouri

Feb. 24: Texas A&M

Feb. 28: Auburn

March 2: at Alabama

March 6: at South Carolina

March 9: Kentucky

March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

