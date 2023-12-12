What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Georgia Southern on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols
After wrapping up the first full week of December with home wins over George Mason and Illinois, Tennessee basketball will start this week against Georgia Southern in Knoxville.
The Vols (6-3) are finally finding their groove since losing three straight between the Maui Invitational and the ACC/SEC Challenge. As for Georgia Southern (0-9), the Eagles are winless on the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Georgia Southern, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Georgia Southern on today?
TV channel: ESPN/ SEC Network
Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern start time
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
The Tennessee-Georgia Southern game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 12
Spread: Tennessee (-33.5)
Money line: Tennessee -110, George Mason -110
Over/under: 144.5
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24
Record: 6-3
Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)
Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)
Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)
Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)
Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)
Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L, 69-60)
Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L, 100-92)
Dec. 5: George Mason (W, 86-66)
Dec. 9: #20/18 Illinois (W, 86-79)
Dec. 12: Georgia Southern
Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio
Dec. 21: Tarleton State
Jan. 2: Norfolk State
Jan. 6: Ole Miss
Jan. 10: at Mississippi State
Jan. 13: at Georgia
Jan. 16: Florida
Jan. 20: Alabama
Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 30: South Carolina
Feb. 3: at Kentucky
Feb. 7: LSU
Feb. 10: at Texas A&M
Feb. 14: at Arkansas
Feb. 17: Vanderbilt
Feb. 20: at Missouri
Feb. 24: Texas A&M
Feb. 28: Auburn
March 2: at Alabama
March 6: at South Carolina
March 9: Kentucky
March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville
March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament
