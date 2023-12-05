Advertisement

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. George Mason on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols

Lanie Michelle De La Milera, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee basketball is riding a three-game losing streak after facing a college basketball gauntlet in Hawaii and on the mainland. After losses to No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Purdue, the Vols fell to No. 16 North Carolina in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Now No. 17 Tennessee (4-3) will try to get off the schneid when it faces George Mason (7-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. George Mason, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. George Mason on today?

Tennessee vs. George Mason's streaming options for the game include the ESPN+ app and SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. George Mason start time

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5

  • Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-George Mason game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. George Mason betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Dec. 4

  • Spread: Tennessee (-15.5)

  • Money line: Tennessee -2000, George Mason +1000

  • Over/under: 134.5

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 4-3

  • Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)

  • Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)

  • Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)

  • Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)

  • Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)

  • Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L, 69-60)

  • Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L, 100-92)

  • Dec. 5: George Mason

  • Dec. 9: Illinois

  • Dec. 12: Georgia Southern

  • Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio

  • Dec. 21: Tarleton State

  • Jan. 2: Norfolk State

  • Jan. 6: Ole Miss

  • Jan. 10: at Mississippi State

  • Jan. 13: at Georgia

  • Jan. 16: Florida

  • Jan. 20: Alabama

  • Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt

  • Jan. 30: South Carolina

  • Feb. 3: at Kentucky

  • Feb. 7: LSU

  • Feb. 10: at Texas A&M

  • Feb. 14: at Arkansas

  • Feb. 17: Vanderbilt

  • Feb. 20: at Missouri

  • Feb. 24: Texas A&M

  • Feb. 28: Auburn

  • March 2: at Alabama

  • March 6: at South Carolina

  • March 9: Kentucky

  • March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville

  • March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

