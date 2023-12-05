What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. George Mason on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols
Tennessee basketball is riding a three-game losing streak after facing a college basketball gauntlet in Hawaii and on the mainland. After losses to No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Purdue, the Vols fell to No. 16 North Carolina in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Now No. 17 Tennessee (4-3) will try to get off the schneid when it faces George Mason (7-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. George Mason, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. George Mason on today?
TV channel: N/A
Streaming: ESPN+, SEC Network+ (subscribe today)
Tennessee vs. George Mason's streaming options for the game include the ESPN+ app and SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. George Mason start time
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 5
Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
The Tennessee-George Mason game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee vs. George Mason betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Dec. 4
Spread: Tennessee (-15.5)
Money line: Tennessee -2000, George Mason +1000
Over/under: 134.5
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24
Record: 4-3
Nov. 6: Tennessee Tech (W 80-42)
Nov. 10: at Wisconsin (W 80-70)
Nov. 14: Wofford (W 82-61)
Nov. 20: vs. Syracuse in Maui Invitational (W 73-56)
Nov. 21: vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational (L 71-67)
Nov. 22: vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational (L, 69-60)
Nov. 29: at North Carolina (L, 100-92)
Dec. 5: George Mason
Dec. 9: Illinois
Dec. 12: Georgia Southern
Dec. 16: vs. NC State in San Antonio
Dec. 21: Tarleton State
Jan. 2: Norfolk State
Jan. 6: Ole Miss
Jan. 10: at Mississippi State
Jan. 13: at Georgia
Jan. 16: Florida
Jan. 20: Alabama
Jan. 27: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 30: South Carolina
Feb. 3: at Kentucky
Feb. 7: LSU
Feb. 10: at Texas A&M
Feb. 14: at Arkansas
Feb. 17: Vanderbilt
Feb. 20: at Missouri
Feb. 24: Texas A&M
Feb. 28: Auburn
March 2: at Alabama
March 6: at South Carolina
March 9: Kentucky
March 13-17: SEC Tournament in Nashville
March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee-George Mason channel today, time, college basketball TV schedule