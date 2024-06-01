What channel is Tennessee baseball vs. Indiana NCAA tournament on today? Time, TV, streaming

Tennessee baseball continues in the winners bracket of the Knoxville Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament with Saturday's game against Indiana.

The Vols won 9-3 against NKU on Friday to move on in the winners bracket after a very good performance from AJ Causey out of the bullpen.

Indiana stomped Southern Miss in the first game of the day on Friday to advance.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's NCAA Tournament game vs. Indiana, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee baseball vs. Indiana in NCAA Tournament today?

Tennessee vs. Indiana will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers, and ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Tennessee baseball vs. Indiana in NCAA Tournament start time

Game time: 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 1

Tennessee vs. Indiana will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

NCAA Baseball tournament: Knoxville Regional schedule, bracket, TV info

At Lindsey Nelson Stadium; double-elimination format

Friday's games

Game 1: Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Saturday's games

Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 12 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 4: Indiana vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Sunday's games

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m.; TV TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.; TV TBD

Monday's game (if necessary)

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD

