What channel is Tennessee baseball vs. Indiana NCAA tournament on today? Time, TV, streaming
Tennessee baseball continues in the winners bracket of the Knoxville Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament with Saturday's game against Indiana.
The Vols won 9-3 against NKU on Friday to move on in the winners bracket after a very good performance from AJ Causey out of the bullpen.
Indiana stomped Southern Miss in the first game of the day on Friday to advance.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's NCAA Tournament game vs. Indiana, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee baseball vs. Indiana in NCAA Tournament today?
TV channel: ESPNU
Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available), ESPN+
Tennessee vs. Indiana will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers, and ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.
Tennessee baseball vs. Indiana in NCAA Tournament start time
Game time: 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 1
Tennessee vs. Indiana will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
NCAA Baseball tournament: Knoxville Regional schedule, bracket, TV info
At Lindsey Nelson Stadium; double-elimination format
Friday's games
Game 1: Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4
Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3
Saturday's games
Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 12 p.m. on ESPN+
Game 4: Indiana vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. on ESPNU
Sunday's games
Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m.; TV TBD
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.; TV TBD
Monday's game (if necessary)
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Indiana NCAA baseball tournament TV schedule, streaming info