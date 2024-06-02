What channel is Tennessee baseball in NCAA tournament Knoxville Regional final on today? Time, TV, streaming

Tennessee baseball will play in the Knoxville Regional final on Sunday against the winner of Indiana and Southern Miss.

The Vols won 12-6 over Indiana on Saturday to advance to the regional final. The Hoosiers and Golden Eagles will play earlier Sunday and will need to win the next three games to advance.

Tennessee will have two games to win one and advance to next weekend in the double-elimination format.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's Knoxville Regional final, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee baseball in NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional final today?

TV channel: TBD

Streaming: ESPN+

Tennessee vs. Indiana or Southern Miss will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service. A national TV designation could be made on Sunday, subject to change.

Tennessee baseball in NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional final start time

Game time: 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2

Tennessee vs. Indiana/Southern Miss will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

NCAA Baseball tournament: Knoxville Regional schedule, bracket, TV info

At Lindsey Nelson Stadium; double-elimination format

Friday's games

Game 1: Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Saturday's games

Game 3: Southern Miss 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Game 4: Tennessee 12, Indiana 6

Sunday's games

Game 5: Indiana vs. Southern Miss, 12 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 6: Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.; TV TBD

Monday's game (if necessary)

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee NCAA baseball tournament regional final TV schedule, streaming info