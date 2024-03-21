What channel is TBS? How to watch 2024 March Madness games in NCAA Tournament

Brackets are set and now March Madness can take flight in the NCAA Tournament.

The First Four games begin Tuesday and will air on truTV, while TBS, CBS and TNT will also broadcast games starting in the Round of 64.

This season, TBS will air the Final Four and the National Championship game, as part of an eight-year extension CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery signed for the rights to air NCAA Tournament games exclusively. The current contract is signed through 2032 with a total rights fee of $8.8 billion.

Here's how to watch TBS and how to find the channel on major TV providers:

What channel is TBS on?

Here's what channel TBS is on through different providers:

AT&T U-Verse: 112/1112

FIOS: 52/1502

Cox: varies by location

DISH: 139

DirecTV: 247

Spectrum: varies by location

Xfinity: varies by location

TBS March Madness games in 2024

TBS and CBS will air the most games with 21 this season, with truTV (13) and TNT (12) also airing key games.

The network will also air first- and second-round games and alternate Sweet 16 and Final Four games with TBS and CBS. TBS will have the honor of airing the Final Four and National Championship. The Final Four matchups are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and the National Championship is at 9 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Here are all the games airing on TBS:

All times Eastern.

First Round - Thursday, March 21: (2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State 2 p.m.; (7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada, 4:30 p.m.; (5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese, 7:25 p.m.; (4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford, 9:55 p.m.

First Round - Friday, March 22: (2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky, 2 p.m.; (7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado OR (10) Boise State, 4:30 p.m.; (1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling State, 7:25 p.m.; (8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU, 9:55 p.m.

Second Round - Saturday, March 23: 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Second Round - Sunday, March 24: 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Sweet 16 - Thursday, March 28: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Sweet 16 - Friday, March 29: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Elite 8 - Saturday, March 30: 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Final Four - Saturday, April 6: 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Championship - Monday, April 8: 9 p.m.

When does March Madness start?

The NCAA Tournament began with the First Four on Tuesday, with the Round of 64 beginning in earnest on Thursday, March 21 with Michigan State vs. Mississippi State.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Channel: CBS

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What channel is TBS on? How to watch March Madness on network