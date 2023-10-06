What channel is the Syracuse game on? How to watch Syracuse Orange vs. UNC Tar Heels

Syracuse couldn't pass its first real test of the season last week. The Orange will face off against their first ranked team on Saturday.

Syracuse (4-1), which suffered its first loss last week to Clemson, travels to No. 14 North Carolina (4-0) at 3:30 Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Its the first of three straight road games for the Orange.

The Syracuse offense will try to get back on track after turning the ball over three times and quarterback Garrett Shrader was sacked five times in the 31-14 defeat against Clemson.

North Carolina is averaging 35.8 points per game. Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye ranks 11th in the country with 296.8 passing yards per game. running back Omarion Hampton is second in the ACC in rushing yards (383) and eighth in the nation in rushing touchdowns (7).

Here’s the broadcast and betting information for the game:

What time is the Syracuse vs. UNC game?

Date : Saturday, Oct. 7

Time : 3:30 p.m.

Place: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Who is favored to win Syracuse vs. UNC game

Spread : North Carolina -8.5

Over-under: 59.5

Money line: North Carolina minus-350 (bet $350 to win $100) and Syracuse plus-275 (bet $100 to win $275).

How to watch Syracuse vs. UNC on TV, streaming

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

The Sling Orange plan includes access to ESPN.

Who is announcing the Syracuse vs. UNC game

Play-by-play: Dave Pasch

Analyst : Dusty Dvoracek

Sideline reporter: Tom Luginbill

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: What channel is Syracuse vs. North Carolina game on? TV, live stream