What channel is the Super Bowl on today? TV schedule, Rams vs. Bengals start time, 2022 live stream

After 18 weeks of excitement, Super Bowl 2022 is finally here! This year’s big game features a matchup between Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams vs. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second straight year, a team will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Last season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers paved the way by winning the title on their home turf- prior to then, no team had ever accomplished that before.

Tonight’s game also features a battle between two of the leagues’ youngest coaches. If the LA Rams win, Sean McVay (36) would become the youngest head coach in NFL history to ever hoist up the Lombardi Trophy. If the Cincinnati Bengals win, Zac Taylor (38) would become the second-youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl. Click here to see who currently holds the record.

What channel is Super Bowl 2022 on tonight?

Super Bowl 2022 takes place tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET. See below for additional information on how you can live stream the big game.

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

Super Bowl 2022 TV schedule

NBC Sports’ “Super Gold Sunday” schedule on Sunday, February 13 will feature live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock:

8:00 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics 12:00 p.m. ET Road to the Super Bowl 1:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show 6:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10:45 p.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show 12:00 a.m. ET Late Local News (NBC only) 12:30 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

How can I live stream Super Bowl 2022?

Today’s Super Bowl game between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including Peacock, NBCsports.com, and the NBC Sports App.

Peacock has been the home of Sunday Night Football all season long. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Super Bowl 2022 on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show this year?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. The five artists have a combined 22 number one Billboard albums and 44 Grammy Awards.

