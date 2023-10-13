What channel is Stanford at Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule
After a brief two-game losing streak, Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team got their first conference win last Saturday with a 27-24 victory at Arizona State.
Now, the Buffaloes return home to host Stanford under the Friday night lights in Boulder.
Stanford (1-4, 0-3 Pac 12) is fresh off a bye week but enter on a four-game losing streak.
Colorado (4-2, 1-2) could get star defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter back this week after missing three games with a liver injury suffered Sept. 15 against Colorado State.
Here's a guide on how to watch Stanford at Colorado football on Friday, Oct. 13.
What channel is Stanford at Colorado football on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Stanford at Colorado football channel guide
Here is where ESPN can be found in the Fort Collins area:
DirecTV: 206
Dish Network: 140
Comcast/Xfinity: 27 (standard), 668 (HD), 1205 (4K)
Fort Collins Connexion: 50
Who are the announcers for the Stanford-Colorado game?
Play-by-play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sidelines: Quint Kessenich
This is the second Colorado game this announcing crew has called this season. They also called the Rocky Mountain Showdown game between CU and Colorado State, which was ESPN's fifth most-watched (and most-streamed) game ever.
What time does Stanford at Colorado start?
Date: Friday, Oct. 13
Start time: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT
Colorado's game vs. the Cardinal is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. MT from Folsom Field in Boulder.
2023 Colorado football schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
CU 45, TCU 42
Saturday, Sept. 9
CU 36, Nebraska 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT)
Saturday, Sept. 23
Oregon 42, CU 6
Saturday, Sept. 30
USC 48, CU 41
Saturday, Oct. 7
CU 27, Arizona State 24
Friday, Oct. 13
vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
at UCLA*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Oregon State*, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arizona*, TBA
Friday, Nov. 17
at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Utah*, TBA
Friday, Dec. 1
Pac-12 championship game
