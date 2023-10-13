What channel is Stanford at Colorado football on today? Time, TV schedule

After a brief two-game losing streak, Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team got their first conference win last Saturday with a 27-24 victory at Arizona State.

Now, the Buffaloes return home to host Stanford under the Friday night lights in Boulder.

Stanford (1-4, 0-3 Pac 12) is fresh off a bye week but enter on a four-game losing streak.

Colorado (4-2, 1-2) could get star defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter back this week after missing three games with a liver injury suffered Sept. 15 against Colorado State.

Here's a guide on how to watch Stanford at Colorado football on Friday, Oct. 13.

What channel is Stanford at Colorado football on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Stanford at Colorado football channel guide

Here is where ESPN can be found in the Fort Collins area:

DirecTV: 206

Dish Network: 140

Comcast/Xfinity: 27 (standard), 668 (HD), 1205 (4K)

Fort Collins Connexion: 50

Who are the announcers for the Stanford-Colorado game?

Play-by-play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Louis Riddick

Sidelines: Quint Kessenich

This is the second Colorado game this announcing crew has called this season. They also called the Rocky Mountain Showdown game between CU and Colorado State, which was ESPN's fifth most-watched (and most-streamed) game ever.

What time does Stanford at Colorado start?

Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Start time: 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT

Colorado's game vs. the Cardinal is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. MT from Folsom Field in Boulder.

2023 Colorado football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 CU 45, TCU 42 Saturday, Sept. 9 CU 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 CU 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Saturday, Sept. 23 Oregon 42, CU 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 USC 48, CU 41 Saturday, Oct. 7 CU 27, Arizona State 24 Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford*, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCLA*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State*, TBA Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arizona*, TBA Friday, Nov. 17 at Washington State*, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Utah*, TBA Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

