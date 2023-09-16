What channel is Southern Miss vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule for Golden Eagles

Southern Miss heads into Week 3 of the 2023 college football season after a tough road game at Florida State.

Next up? Another tough matchup, this time at home.

USM (1-1) will play host to Tulane (1-1) on Saturday. The Green Wave fell out of the top 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after falling to Ole Miss in Week 2.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. Tulane on today?

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Southern Miss vs. Tulane will take place at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The game will broadcast on ESPNU and can be streamed on the ESPN App and other services such as Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Golden Eagles and the Green Wave will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 3 of college football.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Spread: Tulane (-13)

Over/under: 49.5 points

Moneyline: Southern Miss +375, Tulane -500

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Tulane Saturday, Sept. 23 at Arkansas State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Old Dominion* Tuesday, Oct. 17 at South Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Appalachian State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. ULM* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

Tulane schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tulane 37, South Alabama 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Nicholls Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. UAB* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 at Memphis* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. North Texas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Rice* Saturday, Nov. 4 at East Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tulsa* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Florida Atlantic* Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. UTSA* *AAC GAME

