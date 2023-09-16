What channel is Southern Miss vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule for Golden Eagles
Southern Miss heads into Week 3 of the 2023 college football season after a tough road game at Florida State.
Next up? Another tough matchup, this time at home.
USM (1-1) will play host to Tulane (1-1) on Saturday. The Green Wave fell out of the top 25 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after falling to Ole Miss in Week 2.
Watch Southern Miss-Tulane live with Fubo, which offers a free trial
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:
What channel is Southern Miss vs. Tulane on today?
TV Channel: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)
Southern Miss vs. Tulane will take place at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The game will broadcast on ESPNU and can be streamed on the ESPN App and other services such as Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Southern Miss vs. Tulane start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 3 p.m. CT
The Golden Eagles and the Green Wave will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 3 of college football.
Southern Miss vs. Tulane betting odds
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Spread: Tulane (-13)
Over/under: 49.5 points
Moneyline: Southern Miss +375, Tulane -500
Southern Miss schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
USM 40, Alcorn State 14
Saturday, Sept. 9
Florida State 66, USM 13
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Tulane
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Arkansas State*
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Texas State*
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Old Dominion*
Tuesday, Oct. 17
at South Alabama*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Appalachian State*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. ULM*
Thursday, Nov. 9
at Louisiana*
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Troy*
*SBC GAME
Tulane schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Tulane 37, South Alabama 17
Saturday, Sept. 9
Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Southern Miss
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Nicholls
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. UAB*
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
Friday, Oct. 13
at Memphis*
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. North Texas*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Rice*
Saturday, Nov. 4
at East Carolina*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Tulsa*
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Florida Atlantic*
Saturday, Nov. 23
vs. UTSA*
*AAC GAME
