What channel is Southern Miss vs. Troy on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 13 game

Southern Miss football will wrap up its season against Troy, one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference this season.

Troy (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt) has only lost to Kansas State and James Madison this season, two teams with a combined 18-4 record. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles (3-8, 2-5) are fifth in the Sun Belt West with Louisiana.

As USM's season comes to an end short of bowl eligibility, the Golden Eagles have a chance to play spoiler against the best team in the division.

Here's what to know about the game, including time, TV channel, and streaming information:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. Troy on today?

TV channel: ESPNU

Southern Miss vs. Troy will take place at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game can be watched on ESPNU or streamed on Fubo (which offers a free trial).

Southern Miss vs. Troy start time

Day: Saturday, Nov. 25.

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Southern Miss vs. Troy betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 23.

Spread: Troy (-16.5)

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Southern Miss +575, Troy -900

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, USM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas State 44, USM 37* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas State 50, USM 36* Saturday, Oct. 7 ODU 17, USM 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Tuesday, Oct. 17 South Alabama 55, USM 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 App State 48, USM 38* Saturday, Nov. 4 USM 24, ULM 7* Thursday, Nov. 9 USM 34, Louisiana 31* Saturday, Nov. 18 Mississippi State 41, USM 20* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

Troy schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Troy 48, SFA 30 Saturday, Sept. 9 Kansas State 42, Troy 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 JMU 16, Troy 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Troy 27, Western Kentucky 24 Saturday, Sept. 30 Troy 28, Georgia State 7* Saturday, Oct. 7 Troy 37, Arkansas State 3* Saturday, Oct. 14 Troy 19, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Troy 31, Texas State 13* Thursday, Nov. 2 Troy 28, South Alabama 10* Saturday, Nov. 11 Troy 45, ULM 14* Saturday, Nov. 18 Troy 31, Louisiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Southern Miss* *SBC GAME

