What channel is Southern Miss vs. Texas State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 game

Southern Miss heads into the thick of Sun Belt Conference play, seeking its second win of the season Saturday when it faces Texas State in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

USM (1-3, 0-1) came close to defeating Arkansas State in its Sun Belt opener last week but came up a touchdown short. However, the Golden Eagles found their offensive identity once again by scoring 37 points after scraping to get a combined 16 points against Tulane and Florida State.

Now, the Golden Eagles and Bobcats (3-1, 0-0) will fight for their first Sun Belt win on Saturday at M.M. Roberst Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. Texas State on today?

TV Channel: N/A

Southern Miss vs. Texas State will take place at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Southern Miss vs. Texas State start time

Day: Saturday

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Golden Eagles and the Bobcats will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 5 of college football.

Southern Miss vs. Texas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 28.

Spread: Texas State -5..5

Over/under: 62.5 points

Money line: Southern Miss +185, Texas State - 225

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, USM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas State 44, USM 37* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Old Dominion* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Tuesday, Oct. 17 at South Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Appalachian State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. ULM* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

Texas State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 TXST 42, Baylor 31 Saturday, Sept. 9 UTSA 20, TXST 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 TXST 77, JSU 34 Saturday, Sept. 23 TXST 35, Nevada 24 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Southern Miss* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Louisiana* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. ULM* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Troy* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Georgia Southern* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Coastal Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arkansas State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. South Alabama* *SBC GAME

