What channel is Southern Miss vs. South Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule in Sun Belt play

Southern Miss football is seeking to reverse course as it travels to Mobile, Alabama, to face South Alabama amid a five-game losing streak.

South Alabama took down Sun Belt opponent ULM 55-7 to improve to 3-3 this season. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are coming off a gut-wrenching 17-13 defeat against Old Dominion.

Now, USM either needs to clean it's act up to have a fighting chance against South Alabama or add another loss to an unwanted resume.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. South Alabama on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama start time

Day: Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Golden Eagles and the Jaguars will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama in Week 7 of college football.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama betting odds

Odds currently unavailble as of Oct. 12.

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, USM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas State 44, USM 37* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas State 50, USM 36* Saturday, Oct. 7 ODU 17, USM 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Tuesday, Oct. 17 at South Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Appalachian State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. ULM* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

South Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tulane 37, South Alabama 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Central Michigan 34, South Alabama 30 Saturday, Sept. 30 James Madison 31, South Alabama 23* Saturday, Oct. 7 South Alabama 55, ULM 7* Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs Southern Miss* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Louisiana Thursday, Nov. 2 at Troy* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Arkansas State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Marshall* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Texas State* *SBC GAME

