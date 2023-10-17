What channel is Southern Miss vs. South Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule in Sun Belt play
Southern Miss football is seeking to reverse course as it travels to Mobile, Alabama, to face South Alabama amid a five-game losing streak.
South Alabama took down Sun Belt opponent ULM 55-7 to improve to 3-3 this season. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are coming off a gut-wrenching 17-13 defeat against Old Dominion.
Now, USM either needs to clean it's act up to have a fighting chance against South Alabama or add another loss to an unwanted resume.
More: Here is how to watch Southern Miss v. South Alabama on Fubo (free trial)
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:
What channel is Southern Miss vs. South Alabama on today?
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama start time
Day: Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
The Golden Eagles and the Jaguars will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama in Week 7 of college football.
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama betting odds
Odds currently unavailble as of Oct. 12.
REQUIRED READING: Southern Miss football drops fifth straight as Old Dominion stuffs Frank Gore Jr at goal line
Southern Miss schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
USM 40, Alcorn State 14
Saturday, Sept. 9
Florida State 66, USM 13
Saturday, Sept. 16
Tulane 21, USM 3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Arkansas State 44, USM 37*
Saturday, Sept. 30
Texas State 50, USM 36*
Saturday, Oct. 7
ODU 17, USM 13*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Tuesday, Oct. 17
at South Alabama*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Appalachian State*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. ULM*
Thursday, Nov. 9
at Louisiana*
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Troy*
*SBC GAME
South Alabama schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Tulane 37, South Alabama 17
Saturday, Sept. 9
South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17
Saturday, Sept. 16
South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Saturday, Sept. 23
Central Michigan 34, South Alabama 30
Saturday, Sept. 30
James Madison 31, South Alabama 23*
Saturday, Oct. 7
South Alabama 55, ULM 7*
Tuesday, Oct. 17
vs Southern Miss*
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Louisiana
Thursday, Nov. 2
at Troy*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Arkansas State*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Marshall*
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Texas State*
*SBC GAME
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Southern Miss-South Alabama channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info