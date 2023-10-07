What channel is Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion on today? Time, TV schedule for Sun Belt game

It's Week 6 of college football, and Southern Miss is still struggling through its schedule and seeking its second win of the season after dropping four games in a row.

This week, the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-2 Sun Belt) take on Old Dominion (2-3, 1-1). Southern Miss is scoring 25.8 points a game and averaging 372 yards of total offense. Its opponents are averaging 39 points and 407 yards a game.

Old Dominion is averaging 24.8 points and 353 yards a game. Its opponents are averaging 28.8 points and 389 yards a game.

More: Watch Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion live on ESPN+ (here's how to sign up)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion on today?

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion will take place at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. Here's how to sign up today.

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion start time

Day: Saturday, Oct 7.

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Oct 4.

Spread: Southern Miss (-1.5)

Over/under: 57.5 points

Money line: Southern Miss +110, Old Dominion -110

REQUIRED READING: Southern Miss football coach Will Hall previews matchup versus Old Dominion

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, USM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas State 44, USM 37* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas State 50, USM 36* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Old Dominion* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Tuesday, Oct. 17 at South Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Appalachian State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. ULM* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

Old Dominion schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Virginia Tech 36, ODU 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 ODU 38, Louisiana 31* Saturday, Sept. 16 Wake Forest 27, ODU 24 Saturday, Sept. 23 ODU 10, Texas A&M Commerce 9 Saturday, Sept. 30 Marshall 41, ODU 35* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Southern Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Appalachian State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at James Madison* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Coastal Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Liberty Saturday, Nov. 18 at Georgia Southern* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Georgia State* *SBC GAME

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Southern Miss-Old Dominion channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info