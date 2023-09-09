What channel is Southern Miss vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule for Golden Eagles

Southern Miss football faces a mammoth nonconference test in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season on Saturday, when it travels to Tallahassee to take on No. 4 Florida State (1-0).

The Golden Eagles (1-0) began the season with a 40-14 win over Alcorn State, but now the competition level ratchets up in a hurry.

Florida State is coming off a 45-24 smackdown of LSU in the Seminoles' season opener in Orlando, Florida, and coach Mike Norvell's assessment afterward was that FSU still has better football in front of it.

It all makes for a tough challenge for Southern Miss, which will try to contain FSU quarterback Jordan Travis (342 yards, 4 TDs vs. LSU)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. Florida State today?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Southern Miss vs. Florida State will take place in Tallahassee, Florida, on ACC Network, which is available to stream on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Southern Miss vs. Florida State start time

Date: Saturday, Sep. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

The Golden Eagles and Seminoles will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday for Week 2 of college football.

Southern Miss vs. Florida State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sep. 7.

Spread: Florida State (-31)

Over/under: 53 points

Moneyline: Southern Miss +2000, Florida State -10000

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Alcorn State (W, 40-14) Saturday, Sept. 9 at Florida State Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Tulane Saturday, Sept. 23 at Arkansas State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Old Dominion* Tuesday, Oct. 17 at South Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Appalachian State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. ULM* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

Florida State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. LSU (W, 45-24)* Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College* Thursday, Sept. 23 at Clemson* Saturday, Oct. 7 at. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida *ACC game

