What channel is Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

Coming out of a devastating 55-3 loss to South Alabama, Southern Miss football will have to recover quickly as it faces Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference game in Week 9.

The Golden Eagles (1-6 ,SBC 0-4) have now lost six straight with four conference games remaining on their schedule. Appalachian State (3-4, SBC 1-2), which has lost its past two games by a combined 10 points, is trying to avoid its first losing season since becoming an FBS program in 2014.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State on today?

TV channel: N/A

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State will take place at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State start time

Day: Saturday, Oct. 28.

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Spread: Appalachian State (-17)

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Southern Miss +575, Appalachian State -900

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, USM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas State 44, USM 37* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas State 50, USM 36* Saturday, Oct. 7 ODU 17, USM 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Tuesday, Oct. 17 South Alabama 55, USM 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Appalachian State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. ULM* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

Appalachian State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 App State 45, Gardner Webb 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 UNC Chapel Hill 40, App State 34 2OT Saturday, Sept. 16 App State 43, East Carolina 28 Saturday, Sept. 23 Wyoming 22, App State 19 Saturday, Sept. 30 App State 41, ULM 40* Tuesday, Oct. 10 Coastal Carolina 27, App State 24* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Old Dominion 28, App State 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Southern Miss* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Marshall* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at James Madison* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Georgia Southern* *SBC GAME

