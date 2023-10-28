What channel is Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game
Coming out of a devastating 55-3 loss to South Alabama, Southern Miss football will have to recover quickly as it faces Appalachian State in a Sun Belt Conference game in Week 9.
The Golden Eagles (1-6 ,SBC 0-4) have now lost six straight with four conference games remaining on their schedule. Appalachian State (3-4, SBC 1-2), which has lost its past two games by a combined 10 points, is trying to avoid its first losing season since becoming an FBS program in 2014.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:
What channel is Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State on today?
TV channel: N/A
Streaming: ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State will take place at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
The game will require an ESPN+ subscription.
Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State start time
Day: Saturday, Oct. 28.
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Spread: Appalachian State (-17)
Over/Under: 54.5
Moneyline: Southern Miss +575, Appalachian State -900
REQUIRED PREVIEW: Southern Miss football coach Will Hall previews Appalachian State matchup
Southern Miss schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
USM 40, Alcorn State 14
Saturday, Sept. 9
Florida State 66, USM 13
Saturday, Sept. 16
Tulane 21, USM 3
Saturday, Sept. 23
Arkansas State 44, USM 37*
Saturday, Sept. 30
Texas State 50, USM 36*
Saturday, Oct. 7
ODU 17, USM 13*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Tuesday, Oct. 17
South Alabama 55, USM 3*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Appalachian State*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. ULM*
Thursday, Nov. 9
at Louisiana*
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Mississippi State
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Troy*
*SBC GAME
Appalachian State schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
App State 45, Gardner Webb 24
Saturday, Sept. 9
UNC Chapel Hill 40, App State 34 2OT
Saturday, Sept. 16
App State 43, East Carolina 28
Saturday, Sept. 23
Wyoming 22, App State 19
Saturday, Sept. 30
App State 41, ULM 40*
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina 27, App State 24*
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
Old Dominion 28, App State 21*
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Southern Miss*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Marshall*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Georgia State*
Saturday, Nov. 18
at James Madison*
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Georgia Southern*
*SBC GAME
