What channel is Southern Miss game on today? Time, TV schedule for Arkansas State game

Southern Miss football and Arkansas State will go head-to-head in their Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles and the Red Wolves both seek their second wins of the seasons and the chance to create momentum entering conference play.

USM has been outscored 101-56 this season, with the lopsided efforts coming against Tulane and Florida State. The same goes for Arkansas State, which has been outscored 117-34 after facing Oklahoma and Memphis to open the season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:

What channel is Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State on today?

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State will take place at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. Here's how to sign up today.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Golden Eagles and the Red Wolves will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 4 of college football.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Spread: Southern Miss (-7)

Over/under: 48.5 points

Money line: Southern Miss -300, Arkansas State +240

Southern Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 USM 40, Alcorn State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, USM 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, USM 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Arkansas State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Old Dominion* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Tuesday, Oct. 17 at South Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Appalachian State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. ULM* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Troy* *SBC GAME

Arkansas State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Memphis 37, Arkansas State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Arkansas State 31, Stony Brook 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Southern Miss* Saturday, Sept. 30 at UMass Saturday, Oct. 7 at Troy* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Coastal Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 28 at ULM* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Louisiana* Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Texas State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Marshall* *SBC GAME

