What channel is Southern Miss baseball vs. Indiana NCAA tournament on today? Time, TV, streaming

Southern Miss baseball faces elimination again in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional with a rematch against Indiana on Sunday.

Southern Miss and Indiana played in a game on Friday, won 10-4 by the Hoosiers.

The Southern Miss/Indiana winner will face Tennessee later Sunday and will need to beat the Vols twice over the next two days to advance to the Super Regionals.

Here's everything you need to know about Southern Miss' NCAA Tournament game vs. Indiana, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Southern Miss baseball vs. Indiana in NCAA Tournament today?

TV channel: None

Streaming: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Indiana will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Southern Miss baseball vs. Indiana in NCAA Tournament start time

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, June 2

Southern Miss vs. Indiana will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

NCAA Baseball tournament: Knoxville Regional schedule, bracket, TV info

At Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee; double-elimination format

Friday's games

Game 1: Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Saturday's games

Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+

Game 4: Indiana vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m. CT on ESPNU

Sunday's games

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. CT; TV TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m. CT; TV TBD

Monday's game (if necessary)

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Southern Miss-Indiana NCAA baseball tournament TV schedule, streaming info