What channel is Southern Miss baseball vs. NKU NCAA tournament on today? Time, TV, streaming

Southern Miss baseball faces elimination in the NCAA Baseball Tournament in Saturday's game against Northern Kentucky in the Knoxville Regional.

The Golden Eagles struggled in Friday's 10-4 loss to Indiana to move into the losers' side of the regional bracket.

Northern Kentucky lost 9-3 to Tennessee later Friday to fall into the first elimination game of the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about Southern Miss' NCAA Tournament game vs. NKU, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Southern Miss baseball vs. NKU in NCAA Tournament today?

TV channel: None

Streaming: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. NKU will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Southern Miss baseball vs. NKU in NCAA Tournament start time

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, June 1

Southern Miss vs. NKU will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

NCAA Baseball tournament: Knoxville Regional schedule, bracket, TV info

At Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee; double-elimination format

Friday's games

Game 1: Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Saturday's games

Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+

Game 4: Indiana vs. Tennessee, 5 p.m. CT on ESPNU

Sunday's games

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. CT; TV TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m. CT; TV TBD

Monday's game (if necessary)

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBD

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Southern Miss-NKU NCAA baseball tournament TV schedule, streaming info