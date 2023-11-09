What channel is Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule

EVANSVILLE — The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team continues its season after its opening-night loss to Saint Louis with another daunting test.

The Screaming Eagles face No. 4 Michigan State at 6 p.m. CST Thursday inside Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. It’s the second consecutive guarantee game for USI, which will receive $105,000 for playing the Spartans after it was paid $80,000 for going to the Gateway City. USI next will play its home opener against Chicago State at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Spartans, led by Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Izzo, enter Thursday’s game 0-1 after a 79-76 overtime loss to James Madison. The Dukes are among the favorites to win the Sun Belt and held Michigan State to just one 3-pointer in the contest.

USI showed some flashes against Saint Louis but was ultimately outmatched athletically and got into foul trouble. Finding ways to limit the impact of those factors will be crucial if the Eagles are to pull an upset. KenPom.com gives USI a 1% chance to beat the Spartans.

Southern Indiana’s Jeremiah Hernandez (13) drives to the net as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the University of Arkansas Little Rock Trojans at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Michigan State made the Sweet 16 in last season’s NCAA tournament, where it lost to Kansas State. The Spartans finished 21-13 and returned AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins while adding one of the top freshman classes in the nation. The Eagles finished 16-17 in their first Division I season, bowing out to San Jose State in the CBI first round. USI lost four of its five starters from last season and is looking to rebuild.

The Eagles also travel to face Duke on Nov. 24.

What channel is Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State on?

TV channel: Big 10 Network

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State odds

If you or someone you know struggles with gamling addiction, call the SAMHSA hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or use these resources.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings as of Nov. 8

Spread: Michigan State (-26.5)

Over/under: 142.5

