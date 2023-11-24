What channel is Southern Indiana vs. Duke on today? Time, TV schedule

DURHAM, N.C. — The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team intentionally gave itself a difficult non-conference schedule to prepare for Ohio Valley Conference play. The Screaming Eagles have gone on the road to face Saint Louis and then-No. 4 Michigan State in buy games and have faced solid mid-major competition in between.

The Screaming Eagles’ next test vs. No. 8 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium — is its most daunting on paper. The game starts at 5 p.m. CST Friday in Durham.

USI travels to face the Blue Devils, who enter the contest 4-1, to end a nine-day and three-game road trip. Duke comes into the game with its only loss coming against No. 3 Arizona. This game is part of the Blue Devil Challenge, a three-program multi-team event that includes the Eagles, Devils, La Salle and Bucknell. USI received $125,000 for participating.

The Eagles received $80,000 for facing Saint Louis and $105,000 for playing Michigan State.

Duke is led by second-year coach Jon Scheyer, who took over the program after legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement and is among the favorites to win a national title. The Blue Devils have beaten three teams USI has lost to: Michigan State (74-64), Bucknell (90-60) and La Salle (95-66).

USI vs. Michigan State: Screaming Eagles learn valuable lessons about D-I life in loss to Spartans

KenPom.com gives the Eagles a 0.2% chance to walk out of Cameron with a win.

Duke finished 27-9 last season and lost in the NCAA Tournament Second Round to Tennessee. The Blue Devils have National Player of the Year candidate Kyle Filipowski along with key returners Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach to pair with one of the top freshman classes in the country. USI finished its first Division I season 16-17, bowing out in the College Basketball Invitational first round. The Eagles are rebuilding after losing four starters.

USI’s following game will be against East-West at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Screaming Eagles Arena.

Jack Mielke attempts a 3-point shot against Chicago State.

What channel is Southern Indiana vs. Duke on?

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Southern Indiana-Duke channel, time, streaming and odds