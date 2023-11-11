What channel is South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 SEC game

Shane Beamer and South Carolina football are still within reach of bowl eligibility, thanks to a white-knuckle 38-28 win over Jacksonville State on Saturday. Now the Gamecocks face the SEC East rival they've dominated over the past decade.

South Carolina (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will face Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are 28-4 all-time against the Commodores, winning the past 14 meetings.

MORE: Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt live on Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial).

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt will take place in Columbia, South Carolina on SEC Network.

The game can be streamed on the ESPN app and on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11.

Time: noon ET

The Gamecocks and Commodores will kick off at noon ET on Saturday in Week 11 of college football.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Spread: South Carolina (-13.5)

Over/under: 58.5 points

Moneyline: Vanderbilt +425, South Carolina -600

REQUIRED READING: South Carolina football needs to win out in November to make a bowl game. How likely is it?

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 UNC 31, USC 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 USC 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, USC 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 USC 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, USC 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, USC 39* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, USC 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas A&M 30, USC 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 USC 38, Jacksonville State 28 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson* *SEC GAME

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee* *SEC GAME

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: South Carolina-Vanderbilt channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info