What channel is South Carolina vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Gamecocks' Week 9 game

South Carolina football finishes a difficult road schedule with its only road game against a non-ranked team, Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks and Aggies are scheduled for an 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff in College Station, and South Carolina needs a win to turn around its season with four home November games remaining. The Gamecocks lost 34-12 at Missouri last weekend.

Texas A&M lost two consecutive one-score games before last week's open date, vs. Alabama and at Tennessee. It's shaping up to be another disappointing campaign for Jimbo Fisher's program, and a home loss to the 2-5 Gamecocks would not help matters in College Station.

Here's everything you need to know about South Carolina's game vs. Texas A&M, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Mark Jones and Louis Riddick will call the game from the booth at Kyle Field, with Quint Kessenich reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

The Texas A&M-South Carolina game is scheduled to kick off at Noon ET from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

SCOUTING REPORT: South Carolina football vs Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC Week 9

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27

Spread: Texas A&M -15.5

Money line: South Carolina +450, Texas A&M -650

Over/under: 52.5 points

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. North Carolina in Charlotte L 31-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Furman W 47-21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Georgia L 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Mississippi State W 37-30 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee L 41-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida L 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri L 34-12 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Jacksonville State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Clemson ---

INJURY REPORT: South Carolina football injury update: OL Vershon Lee, WR Ahmarean Brown out vs Texas A&M

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 New Mexico W 52-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami (Fla.) L 48-33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisiana Monroe W 47-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Auburn W 27-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Texas W 34-22 Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama L 26-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Tennessee L 20-13 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Mississippi State --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Abilene Christian --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at LSU --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Charlotte) ---

