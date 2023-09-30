What channel is South Carolina vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Gamecocks' matchup

After earning its first SEC win of the season on Saturday, South Carolina will look to build on that success with a game Saturday against No. 19 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Gamecocks moved to 2-2 on the 2023 season with a much-needed 37-30 home win against Mississippi State. In the victory, quarterback Spencer Rattler put together one of the best games of his South Carolina career, completing 18 of his 20 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. The majority of those yards — 189, to be exact — went to wide receiver Xavier Legette on just five catches. Legette also had two touchdown receptions, both of which went for at least 75 yards.

Against South Carolina, Tennessee will look to avenge its 63-38 loss last season at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, a defeat that effectively knocked it out of contention for the College Football Playoff. The Volunteers are off to a 3-1 start, having suffered a 29-16 loss on the road against rival Florida before bouncing back in Week 4 with a 31-point home win against UTSA. They have a balanced rushing attack, with four players with at least 130 rushing yards and six yards per carry.

Tennessee has won three of the past four matchups between the programs while averaging 38.8 points per game in those meetings. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is South Carolina vs. Tennessee today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee will air on the SEC Network, with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (analyst) calling the game from the booth while Cole Cubelic serves as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the matchup include Watch ESPN, where customers who have the SEC Network as part of their cable package can watch the game online, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

South Carolina vs. Tennessee is scheduled to kick off from Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Spread: Tennessee (-12.5)

Over/under: 63.5 points

Moneyline: Tennessee -500, South Carolina +350

South Carolina 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 20 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Carolina 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30 Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 19 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 23 Florida* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Tennessee 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

