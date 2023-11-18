What channel is South Carolina vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Gamecocks' Week 12 game

South Carolina football continues its November at home and its run to bowl eligibility with Saturday's game against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks put it together against Vanderbilt, winning 47-6 over the Commodores. Kentucky should be a clear step up in competition from Jacksonville State and Vandy, though certainly not unbeatable.

The Wildcats are 6-0 against unranked teams (all by double digits) and 0-4 against ranked foes, including last week's 49-21 loss to Alabama. Kentucky has won three of the last four games in Columbia in this series.

Here's everything you need to know about South Carolina's game vs. Kentucky, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is South Carolina vs. Kentucky on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

South Carolina vs. Kentucky will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at Williams-Brice Stadium, with Cole Cubelic reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The South Carolina-Kentucky game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: South Carolina -1.5

Money line: South Carolina -130, Kentucky +105

Over/under: 52 points

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. North Carolina in Charlotte L 31-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Furman W 47-21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Georgia L 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Mississippi State W 37-30 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee L 41-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida L 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri L 34-12 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M L 30-17 Saturday, Nov. 4 Jacksonville State W 38-28 Saturday, Nov. 11 Vanderbilt W 47-6 Saturday, Nov. 18 Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Clemson ---

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Ball State W 44-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Eastern Kentucky W 28-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Akron W 35-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt W 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Florida W 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia L 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee L 33-27 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State W 24-3 Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama L 49-21 Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville ---

