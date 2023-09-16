What channel is South Carolina vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 game

South Carolina football faces another challenge as it heads to Athens to take on No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (1-1) are coming off a 47-21 home-opening win over Furman, where quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 25 of 27 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns with another rushing score. The Bulldogs (2-0), meanwhile, have dominated their mid-major foes in UT Martin and Ball State, winning with scores of 48-7 and 45-3, respectively.

The back-to-back defending national champions have a new face under center, junior Carson Beck, following Stetson Bennett's departure to the NFL. Beck, who has thrown for 577 yards and three touchdowns with an interception this season, will likely face his first true test as the starter on Saturday.

Georgia has won a school-record and nation-high 29 consecutive regular season games. Can South Carolina force an upset?

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

What channel is South Carolina vs. Georgia on today?

South Carolina-Georgia will air on CBS, with Brad Nessler as the play-by-play commentator and Gary Danielson as the color analyst. Jenny Dell will be the sideline reporter.

Streaming options include Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

South Carolina vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

South Carolina vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday

Spread: Georgia (-27.5)

Over/under: 54.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -10000 | South Carolina +1800

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Carolina 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Florida* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 22 Clemson Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 14 @ Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 19 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

