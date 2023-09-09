What channel is South Carolina vs. Furman on today? Time, TV schedule for Gamecocks

South Carolina is looking to bounce back under coach Shane Beamer after falling to North Carolina in its 2023 college football season opener.

The Gamecocks will face instate opponent Furman on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, giving USC another chance to iron out protection issues in front of quarterback Spencer Rattler before the start of SEC play.

Rattler was sacked nine times (!) in the season opener. Now he faces the Paladins, one of the top teams in the FCS, with a chance to steer back on course.

Beamer alluded this week to making different adjustments to ensure a clean win.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is South Carolina vs. Furman today?

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: SEC Network+, ESPN+

South Carolina vs. Furman takes place in Columbia, S.C., and can be streamed with a TV provider login on SEC Network+ or with an ESPN+ subscription (here's how to sign up).

South Carolina vs. Furman start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Gamecocks and Paladins will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Week 2 of college football.

South Carolina vs. Furman Betting odds

Odds not available for games against FCS competition.

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. North Carolina (L, 31-17) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Furman Saturday, Sept. 16 at Georgia* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Florida* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson* *SEC GAME

Furman schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 45-10) Saturday, Sept. 9 at South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 16 at Kennesaw State Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Mercer* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. The Citadel* Saturday, Oct. 14 at. Samford* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Western Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. East Tennessee State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Chatanooga* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. VMI* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Wofford* *SoCon game

