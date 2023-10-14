What channel is South Carolina vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 game

South Carolina in Week 7 hosts Florida in a battle of SEC East teams, one that will see the Gamecocks attempt to keep their unbeaten home record intact.

South Carolina's offense sputtered in a Week 5 loss to Tennessee, losing 41-20 on the road in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Gamecocks converted just two of 15 third down attempts, punted five times and committed turnovers on downs three times.

Meanwhile, the Gators have yet to win a game on the road in 2023, losing to Utah in Week 1 and Kentucky in Week 5. The Gators got a bounce-back win in Week 6 with a 38-14 thumping of Vanderbilt. Quarterback Graham Mertz was lights out from the pocket, completing 30 of his 36 passing attempts against the Commodores, throwing three touchdown passes. Running back Montrell Johnson rushed for 135 yards and got through to the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season.

Can South Carolina get its own get-right win vs. the Gators? The Gamecocks will have to buck recent history to avoid falling to near further down the SEC East standings: Florida has won four of the last five matchups, including a 38-6 win last year in Gainesville.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is South Carolina vs. Florida today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

South Carolina vs. Florida will air on the SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the call. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

South Carolina vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gamecocks and Gators' Week 7 game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

South Carolina vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Spread: South Carolina -2.5

Over/under : 51.5 points

Moneyline: South Carolina (-135) | Florida (+110)

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 20 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Carolina 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 19 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Florida* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 25 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 23 Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 No. 14 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, No. 9 Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida 22, Charlotte 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, Florida 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia* (Jacksonville, Fla.) Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 20 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 25 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

