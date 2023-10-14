What channel is South Carolina vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Gamecocks' Week 7 game

South Carolina football returns from an off week to host Florida on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) have a challenging October slate remaining, starting with Saturday's home game with the Gators. Following it are road trips to Missouri and Texas A&M. If South Carolina wants to feel comfortable about bowl eligibility, it will need to win at least one, if not two, of those games before the four-game homestand to end the season.

Florida (4-2, 2-1 SEC) won at home against Vanderbilt after a road loss to Kentucky. The Gators have lost both road trips this season by double digits apiece.

Here's everything you need to know about South Carolina's game vs. Florida, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Florida vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Florida vs. South Carolina will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Williams-Brice Stadium, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Florida vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

SCOUTING REPORT: South Carolina football vs Florida: score prediction, scouting report for Week 7 SEC game

The Florida-South Carolina game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium.

Florida vs. South Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: South Carolina -1.5

Money line: Florida +105, South Carolina -125

Over/under: 50.5 points

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. North Carolina in Charlotte L 31-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Furman W 47-21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Georgia L 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Mississippi State W 37-30 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee L 41-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Jacksonville State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Clemson --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Charlotte) ---

PASS PRO: We watched all 12 of South Carolina's sacks allowed in SEC to understand offensive line woes

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 at Utah L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 McNeese State W 49-7 Friday, Sept. 15 Tennessee W 29-16 Friday, Sept. 22 Charlotte W 22-7 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky L 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Vanderbilt W 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia in Jacksonville --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas --- Thursday, Nov. 9 at LSU --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: South Carolina-Florida channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info