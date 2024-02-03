What channel is the Senior Bowl on today? Time, TV, streaming info for NFL draft showcase

The road to the 2024 NFL Draft is officially underway. The pro football world has migrated to Mobile, Alabama for the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to watch the nation’s top college football prospects compete.

The Senior Bowl, which began in Jacksonville, Florida in 1950, is widely considered the most prestigious showcase during the NFL draft process. It’s also perhaps one of the more influential events for prospects to make a name for themselves and elevate their draft stock.

Over the last three years, the college football all-star game has seen more than 100 total players selected in each of the last three NFL drafts during that span. Some of the top seniors this year include the likes of UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, among others.

Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II are three highlights in the group of juniors who were accepted to this year’s game.

Here’s what you need to know on the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl:

What is the Reese’s Senior Bowl?

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is among the first of several opportunities for draft prospects to play in front of all 32 NFL teams in the lead-up to the NFL draft. It consists of a full week of practices, meetings with NFL front offices and a showcase game at the end of the week.

This year, the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets' coaching staffs will be in charge of coaching the Senior Bowl rosters. Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will serve as the head coach of the American Team while New York Jets’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will work the sidelines for the National Team.

What channel is the Senior Bowl on?

TV Channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL app, Fubo (free trial)

The college football all-star game will air on the NFL Network.

Streaming options include the NFL app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), former Tennessee Vol defensive back Charles Davis (analyst), NFL Writer Daniel Jeremiah (analyst) and NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero (analyst) will be on the call.

Senior Bowl start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: Noon CT

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off at noon CT on Saturday, Feb. 3. It will take place in Mobile, Alabama at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl rosters

National Team Offense

QB Bo Nix (Oregon)

QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

QB Sam Hartman (Notre Dame)

RB Isaiah Davis (South Dakota State)

RB MarShawn Lloyd (USC)

RB Kimani Vidal (Troy)

WR Devontez Walker (North Carolina)

WR Roman Wilson (Michigan)

WR Ricky Pearsall (Florida)

WR Javon Baker (Central Florida)

WR Brenden Rice (USC)

WR Jacob Cowing (Arizona)

WR Luke McCaffrey (Rice)

TE Theo Johnson (Penn State)

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford (Minnesota)

TE AJ Barner (Michigan)

OL Taliese Guaga (Oregon State)

OL Trevor Keegan (Michigan)

OL LaDarius Henderson (Michigan)

OL Dominick Puni (Kansas)

OL Isaiah Adams (Illinois)

OL Kingsley Eguakun (Florida)

OL Jordan Morgan (Arizona)

OL Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)

OL Sataoa Laumea (Utah)

OL ROgers Rosengarten (Washington)

OL Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin)

OL Ethan Driskell (Marshall)

OL Zach Frazier (West Virginia)

National Team Defense/Special Teams

DL Tyler Davis (Clemson)

DL Adisa Isaac (Penn State)

DL Brandon Dorlus (Oregon)

DL DeWayne Carter (Duke)

DL Braiden McGregor (Michigan)

DL Jaylen Harrell (Michigan)

DL Keither Randolph Jr. (Illinois)

DL Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)

DL Laiatu Latu (UCLA)

DL Javon Solomon (Troy)

DL Austin Booker (Kansas)

DL Gabe Hall (Baylor)

DL Brennan Jackson (Washington State)

LB Cedric Gray (North Carolina)

LB Payton Wilson (NC State)

LB Jontrey Hunter (Georgia State)

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington)

DB Johnny Dixon (Penn State)

DB Evan Williams (Oregon)

DB Khyree Jackson (Oregon)

DB Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State)

DB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

DB Josh Proctor (Ohio State)

DB Max Melton (Rutgers)

DB Sione Vaki (Utah)

DB Cam Hart (Notre Dame)

DB Cole Bishop (Utah)

DB Willie Drew (Virginia State)

DB Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State)

K Joshua Karty (Stanford)

LS Peter Bowden (Wisconsin)

American Team Offense

QB Joe Milton III (Tennessee)

QB Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

QB Michael Pratt (Tulane)

QB Carter Bradley (South Alabama)

RB Cody Schrader (Missouri)

RB Ray Davis (Kentucky)

RB Daijun Edwards (Georgia)

RB Michael Wiley (Arizona)

RB Emani Bailey (TCU)

WR Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

WR Ryan Flournoy (Southeast Missouri State)

WR Jamari Thrash (Louisville)

WR Jha’Quan Jackson (Tulane)

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Georgia)

WR Ladd McConkey (Georgia)

WR Johnny Wilson (Florida State)

WR Ainias Smith (Texas A&M)

TE Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)

TE Jaheim Bell (Florida State)

TE Jared Wiley (TCU)

OL Andrew Raym (Oklahoma)

OL Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)

OL Javon Foster (Missouri)

OL Delmar Glaze (Maryland)

OL Charles Turner III (LSU)

OL Jeremy Flax (Kentucky)

OL Javion Cohen (Miami)

OL Christian Haynes (UConn)

OL Beaux Limmer (Arkansas)

OL Layden Robinson (Texas A&M)

OL Brandon Coleman (TCU)

OL Christian Jones (Texas)

American Team Defense/Special Teams

DL Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss)

DL Marcus Harris (Auburn)

DL Jaden Crumedy (Mississippi State)

DL Darius Robinson (Missouri)

DL Jordan Jefferson (LSU)

DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Notre Dame)

DL Braden Fiske (Florida State)

DL Eric Watts (UConn)

DL Justin Eboigbe (Alabama)

DL Chris Braswell (Alabama)

DL McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)

DL Nelson Ceaser (Houston)

DL Myles Cole (Texas Tech)

DL T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

LB Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)

LB Tyrice Knight (UTEP)

LB JD Bertrand (Notre Dame)

LB James Williams (Miami)

LB Trevin Wallace (Kentucky)

DB Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest)

DB Kris Abrams-Braine (Missouri)

DB Beau Brade (Maryland)

DB Andru Phillips (Kentucky)

DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Louisville)

DB Javon Bullard (Georgia)

DB Tykree Smith (Georgia)

DB Kamren Kinchens (Miami)

DB Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn)

DB DJ James (Auburn)

DB Elijah Jones (Boston College)

DB Carlton Johnson (Fresno State)

K Will Reichard (Alabama)

P Austin McNamara (Texas Tech)

LS William Mote (Georgia)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Senior Bowl channel, time, TV schedule, rosters, streaming info