What channel is Selection Sunday 2024? Show time, TV for NCAA Tournament bracket reveal

March Madness has arrived, and soon a bracket will, too.

Tickets have been punched with more to still to come, as five conference tournaments — the Ivy League, Atlantic 10, SEC, American Athletic and Big Ten — still have to play their respective league's title games on Selection Sunday.

Purdue has solidified itself as a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season under Matt Painter, even following Saturday's Big Ten semifinal loss to Wisconsin. But for mid-majors programs, the NCAA Tournament presents the annual opportunity to stir up some madness and put together a Cinderella story run by taking down high major conferences. Just ask the Boilermakers, whose last two NCAA Tournament runs ended against Saint Peter's and Fairleigh Dickinson, respectively.

So what will the full field of 68 look like? That will be revealed Sunday during the NCAA Tournament selection show. Here's everything you need to know about Selection Sunday, from TV channel, time and more:

When is Selection Sunday 2024?

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

The 2024 NCAA Tournament selection show will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 17, immediately following the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

What channel is March Madness selection show today?

The 2024 NCAA Tournament selection show will be broadcast on CBS. The selection show can be streamed on either Paramount+, CBS' dedicated streaming platform, or Fubo, which carries CBS and offers a free trial.

March Madness bracket prediction

Here is a projection of the top 16 seeds per the latest bracketology predictions:

1 seeds: Purdue | UConn | Houston | North Carolina

2 seeds: Tennessee | Arizona | Marquette | Iowa State

3 seeds: Creighton | Kentucky | Duke | Baylor

4 seeds: Kansas | Illinois | Alabama | Auburn

Click here to view the full projected field of 68.

NCAA Tournament schedule 2024

Start date: Tuesday, March 19 (First Four)

End date: Monday, April 8 (national championship)

The 2024 NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 19 in Dayton, Ohio with the First Four. The first set of first-round games will begin Thursday, March 21.

The Final Four begins Saturday, April 6 in Glendale, Arizona. The national championship game taking place on Monday, April 8 inside State Farm Stadium.

Here is the full schedule breakdown for the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

NCAA Tournament Round 1: March 21-22

NCAA Tournament Round 2: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8

When is the First Four?

For the 12th year, the First Four will take place in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena on the campus of the University of Dayton. The lone year that the First Four was not in Dayton was in 2021, when the entire NCAA Tournament was played in the state of Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Four will pit the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers vs. the four lowest-seeded at-large teams, with the winner of their respective games advancing to the 64-team field.

Tuesday, March 19

Time: Game 1: 6:30 p.m. ET | Game 2: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live App, Sling TV

Wednesday, March 20

Time: Game 3: 6:30 p.m. ET | Game 4: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live App, Sling TV

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four this year will take place at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Arizona. The national semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 6, with the national championship game taking place on Monday, April 8.

It is the first time the Final Four is returning to Phoenix since North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in 2017.

Final Four:

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: Game 1: 6 p.m. ET | Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live App, Sling TV

National championship:

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live App, Sling TV

