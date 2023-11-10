What channel is San Diego State vs. Colorado State football on? Time, TV, streaming schedule

The big-picture storyline in this one is simple.

The Colorado State and San Diego State football teams meet Saturday, and one team will leave with bowl hopes still possible and the other will know its season is over in two weeks.

It's a bowl-season elimination game Saturday night in Fort Collins.

Here's everything to know about the game.

What time does San Diego State at Colorado State football begin?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: 5 p.m. MT

What channel is the San Diego State at Colorado State football game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Here's how to find CBS-SN:

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

Who are the announcers for San Diego State at CSU football?

Play-by-play: Dave Ryan

Analyst: Malik Zaire

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

What's the betting line for San Diego State football at CSU?

CSU is a consensus 3.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The line opened at CSU by 4.5 points.

What are the records?

San Diego State is 3-6 overall and 1-4 in Mountain West play. CSU is 3-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Both teams need to win out to reach bowl eligibility.

Who are the coaches?

San Diego State is led by Brady Hoke, who is in his fourth year in his second stint as San Diego State's head coach and 17th overall at the FBS level. He's 104-90 overall and 26-18 in this second stint with the Aztecs. CSU is led by Jay Norvell, who is in his second season as head coach of the Rams and seventh season overall as a head coach. He's 6-15 at CSU and 39-41 in his career.

What's the weather like in Fort Collins?

Saturday's high is expected to be 58 degrees with an overnight low of 28. Sunset of 4:46 p.m. will come before kickoff, so it's expected to be a pleasant but crisp evening.

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at Canvas Stadium on Colorado State's campus. The stadium has a capacity of 36,500. Single-game and multigame pass tickets can be purchased at CSURams.com/tickets, by calling 970-491-7267 or via the stadium box office, which opens four hours before kickoff.

What's the series history?

The teams have played 36 times, with San Diego State leading the all-time series 22-14. The teams haven't played since 2020.

