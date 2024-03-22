What channel is Saint Mary's-Grand Canyon basketball game? Time, TV, streaming info

Saint Mary's men's basketball is going dancing and will face Grand Canyon in the first round of March Madness 2024 as announced on Selection Sunday.

The No. 21 Gaels (26-7) earned the No. 5 seed in the West region after pulling off a big upset over No. 17 Gonzaga snagging the West Coast Conference championship. The 69-60 victory and following automatic bid marks their third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance — a first in program history.

This marks the 13th overall appearance March Madness appearance for Saint Mary's and the tenth under head coach Randy Bennett. The Gaels are led by guard Aidan Mahaney, who is averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting close to 40% from the field. In the paint, center Mitchell Saxen is their go-to, grabbing 7.5 rebounds per game and averaging 11.7 points per game.

The Gaels will take on No. 12 seed Antelopes (29-4), who are fresh off a championship finish of their own beating UT Arlington for the Western Athletic Conference. They are led by guard Tyon Grant-Foster, who leads them offensively averaging close to 20 points per game.

Here's how to watch Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon on Friday:

What channel is Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon in the 2024 March Madness Tournament?

TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT

Streaming: truTV

Saint Mary's plays Grand Canyon on Friday (10:05 p.m. PT, March 22, truTV) at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Here is the full 2024 NCAA Tournament schedule:

First Four: March 19 and March 20

Round of 64: March 21 and March 22

Round of 32: March 23 and March 24

Sweet 16: March 28 and March 29

Elite Eight: March 30 and March 31

Final Four: April 6

National Championship: April 8

