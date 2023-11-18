What channel is Rutgers vs. Penn State on today? Time, TV as RU heads to Happy Valley

It's been a long time since Rutgers football has beaten Penn State.

Thirty-five years to be exact.

Can the Scarlet Knights end that drought today?

That's what they'll be trying to do when they go up against the No. 12 Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in their final road game of the regular season.

For Rutgers, it'll be the third consecutive week it's going up against an elite defense after facing Iowa and Ohio State in its previous two games.

Penn State has the fourth-ranked scoring defense (13.1 points allowed per game) in the nation, the second-ranked rushing defense (77.2 yards allowed per game) and the seventh-ranked passing defense (162.5 yards allowed per game).

"They are really good," coach Greg Schiano said. "They are good at all three levels. They run as well as any defense I've seen in a long time. Their front runs. Their defensive ends run as well as most team's safeties. They really have an unusual group of talent there this year."

What channel is Rutgers vs. Penn State on today?

TV channel: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports app

Chris Myers will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Robert Smith.

Rutgers vs. Penn State start time

Date: Nov. 18

Time: Noon ET

Rutgers vs. Penn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Nov. 17.

Spread: Penn State (20.5)

Over/under: 40.5

Moneyline: Penn State -1450, Rutgers +810

