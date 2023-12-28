What channel is Rutgers vs. Miami today? Time, TV, streaming info for Pinstripe Bowl

For the second time in the past three seasons, Rutgers is going bowling.

In the fourth season of their second stint under coach Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights finished the regular season 6-6, earning them a place in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The bowl appearance is just the second for Rutgers since 2015 — which is one reason, among others, that Schiano was brought back after leading the program to their longest, most sustained run of success in his first tenure at the school from 2001-11.

MORE: Watch Rutgers vs. Miami in Pinstripe Bowl live with Fubo (free trial)

This season, those hopes for a resurgence materialized. The Scarlet Knights’ six wins are their most in a season since 2014. They reached that mark with a rugged and stingy defense, one that allowed 21 points per game, ranking them tied for 27th among 133 FBS teams. Through they lost their final four games — three of which came against ranked opponents — they had racked up enough wins earlier in the season to achieve bowl eligibility by late October.

Against Miami, they’ll have the opportunity to finish the season with a winning record for the first time in almost a decade.

The Hurricanes are nearing the end of a disappointing 2023 season, one in which they have gone 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the ACC after starting the season 4-0 and rising as high as No. 17 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. They were very nearly better, as three of their five losses came by seven points or fewer, but some of those close contests magnified in-game blunders from coach Mario Cristobal.

There are connections between the two programs. Rutgers and Miami competed against each other in the Big East from 1991-2003 before the Hurricanes left for the ACC. Schiano was the defensive coordinator at Miami for two seasons, from 1999-2000, before becoming Rutgers’ head coach, and Cristobal was a Rutgers assistant under Schiano for three seasons, from 2001-03.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 under Schiano in bowl games, but are 0-11 all-time against Miami. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

REQUIRED READING: Filling the pipeline: 5 takeaways from Rutgers football's 2024 recruiting class

What channel is Rutgers vs. Miami today?

TV channel : ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Rutgers and Miami will square off in a nationally televised game on ESPN. Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Rod Gilmore (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Taylor Davis will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

REQUIRED READING: Rutgers' offense has improved, but OC Kirk Ciarrocca sees 'a long way to go'

Rutgers vs. Miami start time

Date : Thursday, Dec. 28

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

The Scarlet Knights and Hurricanes will kick off at Yankee Stadium at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Rutgers vs. Miami betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Spread : Miami (-1)

Over/under : 40.5 points

Moneyline: Miami -110 | Rutgers -110

REQUIRED READING: Why Kyle Monangai chose to return to Rutgers football, build on Big Ten-leading season

Rutgers schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Rutgers 36, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Rutgers 52, Wagner 3 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 1 Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 22 Iowa 22, Rutgers 0* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 12 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6* Saturday, Nov. 25 Maryland 42, Rutgers 24* Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. Miami (Pinstripe Bowl)

Miami schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 Miami 38, Miami (Ohio) 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, No. 23 Texas A&M 33 Thursday, Sept. 14 Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Miami 41, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia Tech 23, Miami 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 12 North Carolina 41, Miami 31* Saturday, Oct. 21 Miami 28, Clemson 20 (2OT)* Saturday, Oct. 28 Miami 28, Virginia 26 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 4 NC State 20, Miami 6* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 4 Florida State 27, Miami 20* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 10 Louisville 38, Miami 31* Friday, Nov. 24 Miami 45, Boston College 20* Thursday, Dec. 28 vs. Rutgers (Pinstripe Bowl)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers-Miami Pinstripe Bowl channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info