What channel is Rutgers vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for Scarlet Knights' game

Rutgers football closes out its regular season against Maryland on Saturday, looking to finish with seven wins for the first time since 2014.

The Scarlet Knights (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) have lost three consecutive games, but are hoping to end the season strong against the Terrapins (6-5, 3-5) before finding out their bowl game selection.

WATCH: Maryland-Rutgers on Fubo (free trial)

Rutgers is led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who commands the team's strong rushing attack alongside running back Kyle Monangai. Monangai has run for 981 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Wimsatt has rushed for 440 and seven scores.

The Scarlet Knights will have their hands full with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the little brother of Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. The younger Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,016 yards and 22 touchdowns to 10 interceptions this season in his third season as the full-time starter.

Here's everything to know about the game, including time, TV, streaming and more how to watch information:

REQUIRED READING: What Greg Schiano is saying about Maryland as Rutgers football aims for program milestone

What channel is Rutgers vs. Maryland on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Big Ten+ app, Fubo (free trial)

Rutgers-Maryland will air on the Big Ten Network, with streaming options on the Big Ten+ app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

More: Three reasons Rutgers football lost to No. 12 Penn State

Rutgers vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers vs. Maryland is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Rutgers vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Maryland (-1.5)

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: Maryland (-120) | Rutgers (+100)

Rutgers football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Rutgers 36, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16 Saturday, Sept. 23 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Rutgers 52, Wagner 3 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 1 Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 22 Iowa 22, Rutgers 0* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 12 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Maryland*

Maryland football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Maryland 38, Towson 6 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Friday, Sept. 15 Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Maryland 31, Michigan State 9* Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 3 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Northwestern 33, Maryland 27 Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 9 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Maryland 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 Michigan 31, Maryland 24* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rutgers*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rutgers-Maryland channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info