Advertisement

What channel is Rutgers vs. Indiana? Time, TV and schedule for Saturday game

Chris Iseman, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. −Rutgers football has beaten Indiana twice in a row.

A third consecutive win today would represent a major step for the program: A sixth win and bowl eligibility.

It would be the first time Rutgers has achieved that since 2014, but Greg Schiano's team will try to reach that mark today when it goes up against the Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.

Rutgers is coming off a wild 27-24 win over Michigan Stadium that included an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Indiana lost last week to Michigan, 52-7.

It remains to be seen who the Hoosiers start at quarterback, whether it'll be Brendan Sorsby or Tayven Jackson.

We'll have that answer soon.

How can I watch the Rutgers Indiana game?

What time does Rutgers vs Michigan State start?

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

  • Time: Noon

Rutgers football schedule 2023

  • Sept. 3, vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7

  • Sept. 9, vs. Temple, W, 36-7

  • Sept. 16, vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16

  • Sept. 23, at Michigan, L, 31-7

  • Sept. 30, vs. Wagner, W, 52-3

  • Oct. 7, at Wisconsin, L, 24-13

  • Oct. 14, at Michigan State, W, 24-27

  • Oct. 21, at Indiana

  • Nov. 4, vs. Ohio State

  • Nov. 11, at Iowa

  • Nov. 18, at Penn State

  • Nov. 25, vs. Maryland

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs. Indiana channel, time, and TV schedule