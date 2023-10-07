What channel is Rutgers football vs Wisconsin on? Time, TV, streaming schedule for Saturday

MADISON, Wisc. − Rutgers football has never beaten Wisconsin in four tries.

The Scarlet Knights will try to end that drought today when they play the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. To do that, Greg Schiano's team is going to have to play a clean game and find a way to contain Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

The Scarlet Knights sit two wins away from bowl eligibility, so a win today would certainly put them in good position. It would also match the program's best start to a season since 2014.

How can I watch the Rutgers Wisconsin game?

This week, the game isn’t on a channel – it’s being streamed on Peacock (NBC’s streaming service). Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Peacock offers subscriptions starting at $5.99 per month and be accessed on www.peacocktv.com.

What time does Rutgers vs Wagner start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: Noon, ET

Rutgers football schedule 2023

