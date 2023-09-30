Advertisement

What channel is Rutgers football vs Wagner on? Time, TV, schedule for Saturday

Chris Iseman, NorthJersey.com
Coming into the season, it was imperative for Rutgers football to finish the month of September with a 4-1 record

The Scarlet Knights will have a chance to accomplish that today when they host Wagner at SHI Stadium for their final nonconference game of the season.

Coach Greg Schiano spoke earlier in the week about not overlooking Wagner −Schiano in 2004 lost to an FCS team in New Hampshire, a defeat he certainly hasn't forgotten.

"They have players on that team that when I watch the tape, I said. 'You know what, this is going to be a battle,'" Schiano said. "I don't know why we can think of anything else. You're looking at a guy early in his career who was beat by an FCS team and it was hard."

How can I watch the Rutgers Wagner game?

What time does Rutgers vs Wagner start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

  • Time: 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers football schedule 2023

