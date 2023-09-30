What channel is Rutgers football vs Wagner on? Time, TV, schedule for Saturday

Coming into the season, it was imperative for Rutgers football to finish the month of September with a 4-1 record

The Scarlet Knights will have a chance to accomplish that today when they host Wagner at SHI Stadium for their final nonconference game of the season.

Coach Greg Schiano spoke earlier in the week about not overlooking Wagner −Schiano in 2004 lost to an FCS team in New Hampshire, a defeat he certainly hasn't forgotten.

"They have players on that team that when I watch the tape, I said. 'You know what, this is going to be a battle,'" Schiano said. "I don't know why we can think of anything else. You're looking at a guy early in his career who was beat by an FCS team and it was hard."

How can I watch the Rutgers Wagner game?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information), kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Lisa Byington will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Anthony Herron with Meghan McKeown on the sidelines.

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Seahawks will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

What time does Rutgers vs Wagner start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers football schedule 2023

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: RU football: Scarlet Knights vs Wagner game time, streaming