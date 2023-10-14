What channel is Rutgers football vs Michigan State on? Time, TV, schedule for Saturday

Rutgers football has a big opportunity today.

Can the Scarlet Knights take advantage?

Greg Schiano's team will play Michigan State at SHI Stadium for its Homecoming Game, and it'll be a chance to win its fifth game of the season and move one win closer to bowl eligibility.

The Spartans are coming off a bye week −they're the second straight opponent Rutgers has faced that's coming off a bye week.

The Scarlet Knights will be trying to bounce back from its loss to Wisconsin last weekend.

How can I watch the Rutgers Michigan State game?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information), kickoff is scheduled for noon. Cory Provus will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Matt Millen with Elise Menaker on the sidelines.

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Spartans will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

What time does Rutgers vs Michigan State start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon

Rutgers football schedule 2023

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: RU football: Scarlet Knights vs Michigan State game time, channel