What channel is Rutgers football vs Michigan State on? Time, TV, schedule for Saturday

Rutgers football has a big opportunity today.

Can the Scarlet Knights take advantage?

Greg Schiano's team will play Michigan State at SHI Stadium for its Homecoming Game, and it'll be a chance to win its fifth game of the season and move one win closer to bowl eligibility.

The Spartans are coming off a bye week −they're the second straight opponent Rutgers has faced that's coming off a bye week.

The Scarlet Knights will be trying to bounce back from its loss to Wisconsin last weekend.

How can I watch the Rutgers Michigan State game?

What time does Rutgers vs Michigan State start?

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

  • Time: Noon

Rutgers football schedule 2023

  • Sept. 3, vs. Northwestern, W, 24-7

  • Sept. 9, vs. Temple, W, 36-7

  • Sept. 16, vs. Virginia Tech, W, 35-16

  • Sept. 23, at Michigan, L, 31-7

  • Sept. 30, vs. Wagner, W, 52-3

  • Oct. 7, at Wisconsin, L, 24-13

  • Oct. 14, at Michigan State

  • Oct. 21, at Indiana

  • Nov. 4, vs. Ohio State

  • Nov. 11, at Iowa

  • Nov. 18, at Penn State

  • Nov. 25, vs. Maryland

