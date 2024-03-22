What channel is Richmond vs Duke on today? Time, TV channel for women's March Madness game

Richmond women's basketball looks to earn a first-round upset over No. 7-seeded Duke on Friday at the NCAA Tournament.

The Spiders (29-5, 16-2 in Atlantic 10 play) have won five games in a row, which includes a 65-51 win over Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game — the program's first conference championship. They now shift their focus to a Power Five foe in the Blue Devils (20-11, 11-7 ACC).

MORE: Watch women's NCAA Tournament games live with Fubo (free trial)

Richmond clinched a spot in March Madness for the first time since 2005 after winning its conference, and is looking to earn its first tournament win in program history. The Spiders are 0-3 all time in the Big Dance.

Richmond is led by sophomore Maggie Doogan, a 6-foot-2 forward averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Here's how to watch the Spiders' game against Duke on Friday:

REQUIRED READING: March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA women's tournament

What channel is Richmond women's basketball vs. Duke on today?

TV channel: ESPNews

Streaming: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

Richmond's game against Duke will air live on ESPNews, with streaming options on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Richmond women's basketball vs. Duke start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Richmond-Duke is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

REQUIRED READING: Women's NCAA Tournament 2024: Full schedule, times, how to watch all March Madness games

Richmond vs. Duke betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Duke (-11.5)

Over/under: 125.5

Moneyline: Duke -800 | Richmond +550

Richmond women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Richmond's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Spiders' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, February 28 Richmond 90, Duquesne 74 Saturday, March 2 Richmond 61, St. Bonaventure 46 Friday, March 9 Richmond 70, Loyola Chicago 54 (Atlantic 10 Tournament) Saturday, March 9 Richmond 80, Duquesne 66 (Atlantic 10 Tournament) Sunday, March 10 Richmond 65, Rhode Island 51 (Atlantic 10 Tournament) Friday, March 22 Duke vs. Richmond (NCAA Tournament)

Duke women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Duke's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Blue Devils' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Sunday, February 25 Duke 69, NC State 58 Thursday, February 29 Duke 73, Virginia 54 Sunday, March 3 North Carolina 63, Duke 59 Thursday, March 7 Duke 70, Georgia Tech 58 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 8 NC State 54, Duke 51 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 22 Duke vs. Richmond (NCAA Tournament)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Richmond-Duke channel today: Time, TV schedule for women's March Madness game